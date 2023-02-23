Skills BC Regional competition hosted by OC Kelowna campus

Okanagan College Trades Complex and shops at the Kelowna campus (1000 KLO Rd. Kelowna, BC) will host the regional stage for Skills BC. The event is taking place Friday, February 24, 2023.

Skills Canada Regionals tests the skills and knowledge of junior and high school students, college trades students and apprentices across a wide array of trades and technology competitions – Architectural CAD, Cabinetmaking, Culinary Arts, Electronics, Welding, Jr. Skills Gravity Vehicle, Jr. Skills Carpentry and more.

The opening ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. Competitions take place between 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., with an award ceremony to follow.

More information, including a complete schedule, is available at: www.okanagan.bc.ca/skillsbc.