Slew of collisions during winter conditions prompt warning from Salmon Arm RCMP

From December 2, 2023 to December 3, 2023 the Salmon Arm RCMP responded to 8 motor vehicle collisions over the

weekend.

3 of the collisions were on the Trans Canada Highway.

In each of the 8 collisions reported to police speed relative to conditions were a factor.

In the only case where injuries were reported, two Semi trucks collided head on 10 Km's east of Salmon Arm on the

Trans Canada Highway and cased significant traffic delays on December 3rd. The injuries to one of these drivers was

not considered life threatening but the male driver was transported to the local hospital for treatment of minor

injuries.

S/Sgt. Scott West would like to reiterate a caution to drivers. PLEAS SLOW DOWN as the driving conditions deteriorate. The

speed limit is just that a limit, and meant for driving under perfect conditions. In conditions where driving is less than

perfect you must slow down. The wet heavy snow that we have received turns to slush and ice very quickly and drivers

must slow down. Better yet, do not travel unless you have a need to and allow the roads crew to keep up to the falling

snow.

Please inspect your tires and ensure they have the appropriate seasonal emblems / tread depth to cope with our harsh

local winter conditions.