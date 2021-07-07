Slight increase in rolling average

There are 59 new cases of COVID-19 in BC.

No deaths in today's update, or in the previous COVID-19 update.

The past two days have marked very slight upticks in rolling seven-day averages for daily case counts. That figure now stands at 39, up from 37. Two days ago, the average was at 35.

Of the latest cases, the most – 20 – were recorded in the Fraser Health region. Interior Health recorded the second highest number of cases at 17. Another 13 were noted in Vancouver Coastal Health, two were recorded in Northern Health and three were reported in Island Health. Four people who normally reside outside of Canada tested positive in the past day.

The health ministry said there are 624 active cases of the coronavirus across the province, which is up 22 cases from Tuesday. The last time B.C.'s active case count increased was April 15.

Of the active cases, 86 people are in hospital recovering from the disease, with 20 of those in intensive care.

So far in B.C., 5,404,047 vaccine doses have been distributed. As of Wednesday, 78.2 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and older have received a first vaccine dose, while 38.2 per cent have received a second dose.

- with files from CTV news -