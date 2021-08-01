Slight increase in wildfires across BC

British Columbia is reporting a slight increase in the number of active wildfires but cooler temperatures and forecasts of rain could bring some relief.

B.C.'s joint information centre reports 247 wildfires burning across the province, with the majority of the fires located in the Kamloops and southeast regions.

The centre says it has issued 61 evacuation orders and 101 evacuation alerts.

Smoke from wildfires in the Kamloops, Castlegar, Williams Lake and south and central Okanagan areas has prompted Environment Canada to issue high risk alerts.

The air quality today in the South, Central and North Okanagan is rated as 'very poor'.

The joint information centre says there have been 1,275 wildfires since April 1 and 5016.76 square kilometres have been burned.

(Files from CTV Vancouver)