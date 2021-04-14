Slope repair work on Clifton Road 

Press release:

Starting today, crews will be repairing a small slope slide on the east side of Clifton Road about 300 metres north of High Road. Two-way traffic will be maintained and the speed limit will be reduced to 30 km/h.

Crews will be filling in a drainage pond and re-routing storm water to the main drain along Clifton Road to stabilize the slope.

The City of Kelowna and construction workers appreciate the patience of motorists during construction.

To learn more about infrastructure projects happening in 2021 visit kelowna.ca/cityprojects.