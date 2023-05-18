Slow down and prepare for delays this May long weekend says ICBC

This Victoria Day long weekend, ICBC is asking drivers to slow down so you can see more of the road and have more time to react as B.C. roads w​ill be busier than ever. Over Victoria Day long weekend, on average, two people are killed and 480 people are injured in crashes in B.C.* Speed is a top contributing factor in these crashes. Police will be targeting speeding drivers with increased enforcement this long weekend in support of this mo​​nth's campaign.

ICBC is giving driving tips for this long weekend:

Driving tips: