Slow down and prepare for delays this May long weekend says ICBC
This Victoria Day long weekend, ICBC is asking drivers to slow down so you can see more of the road and have more time to react as B.C. roads will be busier than ever. Over Victoria Day long weekend, on average, two people are killed and 480 people are injured in crashes in B.C.* Speed is a top contributing factor in these crashes. Police will be targeting speeding drivers with increased enforcement this long weekend in support of this month's campaign.
ICBC is giving driving tips for this long weekend:
Driving tips:
-
Give yourself extra time and expect roads to be busy whether you're staying in town or travelling. If you're heading out on a road trip, plan your route and check road conditions at drivebc.ca. Do a pre-trip check to make your vehicle is in good working condition before you head out and pack an emergency kit in your vehicle in case you get stuck or stranded.
-
With the warm weather comes more motorcyclists, pedestrians, cyclists and recreational vehicles on our roads. Reduce your speed, increase your following distance and watch for vulnerable road users.
-
Be courteous – don't speed up as someone is trying to pass you. Help the other driver get back into your lane by adjusting your speed to allow a safe gap for them to move into.
-
Avoid distractions that take your mind and eyes off the road. Distracted driving is a top contributing factor in May long weekend crashes so stay focused and leave your phone alone.
-
Watch for road signs indicating wildlife may be present. You may see animals feeding on plants near the roadside this spring. Be very alert at dusk and dawn when animals are most likely to be on the road.
-
If you'll be going out for drinks this long weekend, plan ahead for a safe ride home. Look into local options if you're out of town such as taxis, ride hailing, transit or shuttle services. Set up relevant apps on your cell phone so you can relax knowing you have a plan to get home safely.