Slow growth on Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire
The Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire is moving slowly down the east side of the fire, with growth heading into steep terrain. Unsettled weather today with a chance of showers, thunderstorms and erratic winds has the potential to increase fire behaviour and growth of the fire.
• Heavy smoke continues to cover the area. A smoky skies warning remains in effect for the Shuswap.
• Helicopters will continue to bucket hotspots as visibility allows.
• Guard construction continues on the south flank of the fire from Rawson Road and heading east, to prevent further spread to the south. The southern guard is about one-third complete. Work on that guard is estimated to be finished in a few days.
• All Evacuation Alerts and Orders remain in effect.
• Agencies continue to work with BC Hydro on plans to restore power to the area in the coming days.
• A reminder that the Adams Lake Forest Service Road remains closed and Adams Lake Ferry Service is limited to Emergency Personnel only.