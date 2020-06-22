Slow start to Okanagan fire season

The fire danger in the Okanagan remains low.

In fact, we are in better shape when it comes to fire activity than we were at this time last year.

"This year we have had five fires, for a total of three hectares burned. Compared to last year, we had 17 fires in the Okanagan for a total of 519 hectares burned."

Fire Information Officer Madison Smith says as of Friday, 168 wildfires have started in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The five-year average is 328 fires per season.

"If folks are thinking of having a fire, just ensure you have enough tools and water on hand to control the fire and stop it from escaping. And don't burn in windy conditions and never leave a fire unattended", Smith added.