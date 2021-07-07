Small grass fire in West Kelowna

Shortly before 1130hrs today, West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to multiple reports of a fire off of Boucherie Rd.

First arriving crews found a growing grass fire at the base of a hydro pole. The fire was quickly knocked down by 13 firefighters who attended the call from the Westbank, Lakeview Heights and Rose Valley stations.

The fire is now out, mopped up and surrounded by fire guard.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Preliminary indications are that the cause of the fire may be electrical in nature.

WKFR wishes to thank the numerous members of the public who called to report the fire and then took it upon themselves to try and stop the spread. One civilian sustained smoke inhalation while doing so and was treated by paramedics.

The public is reminded that conditions in our area are prime for any type of ignition source to start a fire that will grow rapidly. Please report any signs of smoke or fire to 9-1-1 immediately.