Small section of Water Street closed Saturday for Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market

The Downtown Kelowna Association’s Winter Street Market and Light Up will take place on Saturday, December. 4, in Stuart Park and on Water Street.

Activities run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and include a market, music, children’s activities and the 33rd Annual Tree Lighting Celebration at 6 p.m.

To accommodate the event, Water Street from Doyle Avenue to the Queensway roundabout will be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Vehicles parked along this stretch will be courtesy towed to the City Hall parking lot.

For more information on the Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market and Light Up, visit the City of Kelowna website.