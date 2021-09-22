iHeartRadio

Small town charm in Golden, B.C

Moraine-lake

Golden is golden!!

The community of 37 hundred is getting high praise from a big travel magazine out of New York.

Golden has been rated as one of the top 12 small towns in Canada by Travel and Leisure Magazine.

Why is Golden so attractive?

Editors say being surrounded by six national parks doesn’t hurt. Neither does the Kicking Horse River, which is ideal for white water rafting.

Did you know, Golden is also the home to Canada’s longest suspension bridge?

Now you know.

