Small wildfire appears near Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park

A small wildfire has flared up across the lake from Peachland and West Kelowna according to BC wildfire Services.

The fire is said to have been caused by lightning and is located in the Good Knoll area of Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park.

Mapping says the fire was first spotted Wednesday and remains under one hectare in size at this time.

Fire Information Officer Shaelee Stearns tells AM 1150 there are currently 5 wildfire personnel on the ground and one helicopter attacking from the air.

Stearns also says no stuctures are in danger nearby and crews are using fire supression tactics in tandem with the helicopter and will continue to assses and attack the fire throughout the day.