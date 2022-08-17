Small wildfire pops up near Seymore Arm: BC Wildfire Crews responding
A new fire in the Anstey Peninsula, southwest of Seymour Arm, has affected a remote, boat-in only cabin in the area and is potentially threatening three others.
BC Wildfire has deployed nine crew members and four helicopters to the site.
The fire started on Tuesday, August 16. It remains small at this time, with an estimated size of one hectare. BC Wildfire Service suspects this blaze is person-caused.
Smoke may be visible from the Anglemont area.
The Shuswap Emergency Program is awaiting more information from the BC Wildfire Service as to how the area is being affected. We will update as more information is available.
Information is also available from the BC Wildfire Dashboard
