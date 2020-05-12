Smallest number of COVID cases since March

Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting seven new cases, for a total of 2,360 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 397 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 1,832 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Of the total COVID-19 cases, 63 individuals are hospitalized, 16 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Every health region in British Columbia has patients with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 874 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,124 in the Fraser Health region, 125 in the Island Health region, 180 in the Interior Health region and 57 in the Northern Health region.

"We are saddened to report one new COVID-19 related death in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 131 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to the family, friends and caregivers of this individual, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones.

"There have been no new long-term care or assisted-living facility outbreaks. In total, 15 facilities and five acute-care units have active cases.

"Public health teams are continuing to provide support for community outbreaks in the poultry sector, at the Mission Institution and with those connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta.

"Every person in our province has been impacted by COVID-19 and the effects have been far reaching. Today, a provincewide survey - called Your story, our future - has been launched to hear about your experiences and actions in the COVID-19 pandemic so far. The survey can be accessed through the BC Centre for Disease Control website:

http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/covid-19-survey

"For those who cannot complete the survey online, or need assistance in another language, you can call 1 833 707-1900 toll-free to take the survey over the phone. Assistance is available seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time), in 150 languages.

"The information gathered will help inform the decisions we make in the weeks ahead. The survey is also an opportunity for you to express your interest in participating in two important future initiatives: serology blood testing to determine immunity in B.C., and using technology to co-ordinate information sharing for contact tracing.

"We have learned much about the COVID-19 virus, but there are still many questions and much more for us to understand.

"Our health-care system has stayed strong in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, on International Nurses Day, we recognize the contributions of our B.C. nurses.

"Let's honour and celebrate nurses everywhere for the incredible work they are doing right across our province - in hospitals, on our streets and in communities, large and small. Thank you for all you do.

"One of the ways we can show appreciation to all health-care workers is to continue to do all we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities. Let's keep doing our part to keep our curve flat."