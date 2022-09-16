Smile Cookie Campaign to benefit YMCA of Southern Interior BC

Last year, Tim Hortons® restaurant owners and guests across the country raised a record $12 million to support local charities through their annual Smile Cookie campaign. Back again for its 26th year, Tim Hortons Smile Cookie week will support charities in communities across the country, including the YMCA of Southern Interior BC – one of 665 Canadian charities, hospitals and community programs supported through the annual campaign.

For one week, from September 19 – 25, restaurant owners will donate the full $1 from every freshly baked chocolate chunk Smile Cookie purchased to support charities in their community. Guests can place pre-orders for Smile Cookies through their local restaurant.

Since 2013, Tim Hortons restaurants in Kelowna and West Kelowna have been supporting the YMCA Healthy Snack Program through their Smile Cookie Campaign. Their donation ensures over 540 children participating in Y preschool or out of school care programs will receive a daily nutritious snack every day.

“Now, more than ever, is critical that all children in our care get a daily healthy snack to help them grow and thrive,” states Danielle Miranda, YMCA Child Care General Manager. “Sadly, many kids in our programs come to us hungry. With many families struggling even more due to the pandemic, affording nutritious food or putting regular meals on the table may be a bigger challenge for some.”

“Communities coming together during these difficult times is more important than ever,” state Travis and Lori Olsvik, local Tim Horton Store Owners. “Our restaurant team members are excited to continue working with our local charity partner, the YMCA of Southern Interior BC, to raise as much as possible to support their child care programs. We encourage all our guests throughout our annual Smile Cookie week to support the Y by purchasing a freshly baked Smile Cookie at Tim Hortons for just $1.”