Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms a must

As Fire Prevention Week™ approaches, Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) reminds residents to “Learn the sounds of fire safety™.”

Between October 3-9, VFRS is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA) to promote this year’s campaign and help citizens learn what steps they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from fire.

“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm?” asked Lorraine Carli, Vice-President of outreach and advocacy at NFPA. “Knowing the difference can save you, your home, and your family.”

“It’s important to learn the sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “When an alarm sounds you must take action! Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond.”

To learn the different sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions, or search the brand and model online.