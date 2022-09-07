Smoke from Boat Fire in the Lower Mission Seen Throughout Kelowna

On September 7, 2022, at 6:30 a.m. Kelowna RCMP and Fire Rescue received a report that a Formula 400SS boat was on fire as it sat on the boatlift at 4000 Blk of Eldorado Court.

The fire department was already on the scene when police arrived. Officers spoke with the registered owner who said that at 1:00 a.m., he heard the motor running from his boat and couldn't turn it off. He tried to pull some fuses but eventually gave up and went back to sleep. Later the owner woke up and saw the boat was on fire.

Kelowna Fire department suspects that the fact that the motor or something linked to the motor was running all night and given that it's a water-cooled engine, and the boat was out of the water, the mechanics overheated and caused the fire.

In the process of putting the fire out the dock and lift, the structure collapsed and it was confirmed there was no one injured.

“A fire like this creates a lot of smoke which can be seen from far away causing concerns for many residents in our community. The quick response by the Kelowna Fire Service eased those concerns” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.

The fire is deemed none suspicious and no further investigation is required.