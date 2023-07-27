iHeartRadio

Smoke reported at Bolean Lake Road wildfire site


Smoke at the site of the July 17 Bolean Lake Road wildfire near Spanish Lake was reported to BC Wildfire Service this morning and fire crews have been dispatched to investigate. BC Wildfire reports this is likely a small flare-up of a previous fire at this location. 

The fire is currently being held at 0.1 hectares and is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions. 

The Shuswap Emergency Program and BC Wildfire Service appreciated assistance from the public in reporting smoke at this location.  

