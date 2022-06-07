iHeartRadio

Smoke Seen Early This Morning in West Kelowna - UPDATE

That smoke seen over West Kelowna early this morning turned out to be an excavator used by a logging contractor.

Dark smoke could be seen above the ridge between the Glenrosa community and Peachland.

The West Kelowna Fire Department checked it out but quickly determined there was no threat to residents and, the contractor had the necessary equipment to extinguish the fire on their own.

 

