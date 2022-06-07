Smoke Seen Early This Morning in West Kelowna - UPDATE
That smoke seen over West Kelowna early this morning turned out to be an excavator used by a logging contractor.
Dark smoke could be seen above the ridge between the Glenrosa community and Peachland.
The West Kelowna Fire Department checked it out but quickly determined there was no threat to residents and, the contractor had the necessary equipment to extinguish the fire on their own.
-
The saying doesn't apply: Whatever floats your boat!Boater safety on Okanagan Lake.
-
-
-
-
Water quality advisory for Sunnyside-Pritchard water service area in West KelownaThe City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing a Water Quality Advisory, until further notice, for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water Service Area due to increased turbidity in Okanagan Lake in the vicinity of the system’s intake station.
-
Public hearings on proposed changes to BC Federal electoral map coming to InteriorThe Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia is set to hold public hearings on the new federal electoral map that it recently proposed.
-
Kelowna Pride and Tourism Kelowna sign Memorandum of UnderstandingAfter working together for several years to support the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, Kelowna Pride and Tourism Kelowna have announced a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed to officially continue their work.
-
RCMP deal with mental health crisisOfficers use passive approach dealing with motorist.
-
Getting extreme heat alert notifications on your cellphoneProvince announces new BC Heat Alert system.