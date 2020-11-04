iHeartRadio

Smoking complaint at KGH

SMOKE

Smoking is becoming a problem outside of Kelowna General Hospital.

Brian Mosychuk has a lung condition, yet is routinely being met by patients who are smoking at the entrance of the building.

"I tried walking in to get in there and I just can't walk by all the smokers. There had to have been 40 people out there smoking. I went down to Emergency and I asked, hey I need some help here. I need to enter this building, but I can't go through people smoking or I will have worse issues than I have now. The guy just walked out and didn't do a thing again".        

Mosychuk's has sent a complaint to Interior Health.

"They are smoking right in front of signs that say no-smoking. The first thing when you do call the hospital number, the first thing you get is 'Welcome to Kelowna General Hospital, we are smoke free institution'. I am like, ya, you're not," Mosychuk said in frustration.   
 

  • COVID-19

    335 new cases in B.C.

    "While our experiences with COVID-19 may be unique, when it comes to how our province fares through this pandemic, we are all connected."
  • download

    Wet October

    Over 40 mm of rain/snow.
  • Calgarians paying their respects in the field of crosses near the Centre Street Bridge (file)

    Field of Crosses

    Field of Crosses has been set up in Kelowna's City Park, as a Remembrance Day Memorial.
