Smoky skies ahead: Westbank Fist Nation conducting prescribed burning

During the week of April 3rd, 2023, Westbank First Nation (WFN) will be conducting a prescribed burn on its Medicine Creek Tsinstikeptum Indian Reserve/IR 12 Gallaghers’ lands located approximately 5km east of the Kelowna city limits and south of Mission Creek on McCulloch Road.

WFN has historically conducted cultural burns on these lands for generations in order to care for the grasslands and the beings that use them. WFN plans to restore fire to these ecosystems and burn approximately 18 hectares of WFN’s IR 12 grasslands which are in critical need of a burn.

The burn may occur Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday this week depending on weather and site conditions. Smoke will be visible from the City of Kelowna, West Kelowna and Highway 33. The duration of the burn will be from late morning to late afternoon, for one or two days.

WFN will be assisted with staff from Ntityix Resources and BC Wildfire Service. For more information please contact Ntityix Resources at 250-768-5617.