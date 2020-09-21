iHeartRadio

Snap election reaction from MLA for Kelowna-West Ben Stewart

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart

MLA for Kelowna-West Ben Stewart's first reaction to Premier Horgan's annoucement of a snap election is that it's political opportunism at it's worst.

"I think that considering British Columbians have been working hard with the COVID pandemic and waiting for an economic recovery plan," says Stewart.  "The last thing they were expecting was that they were going to be forced into an election 13 months prior to the mandatory election date."

Stewart adds it's going to be a very different election with many more doing mail in or absentee ballots rather than showing up at a polling booth.

British Columbians will head to the polls Saturday, October 24.
 

