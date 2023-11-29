Snow-clearing crews ready for Penticton’s first storm of the season

The snow plows are tuned up, crews organized and shovels at the ready. The City’s Public Works team is geared up for the first storm of the season, with a fleet of machinery and a list of staff members ready to respond.

The City would also like to remind residents about how the snow-clearing process works, including the steps required by local residents and business owners.

What to expect

In anticipation of a winter storm, City crews will begin spraying an anti-ice, salt/water solution on high-priority streets and parking lots to provide extra traction on the roads. During and after a winter storm, a salt or salt/sand mix is used to maintain traction on steep grades, intersections and agricultural areas.

The focus on snow clearing begins with priority routes including main roads, steep hills, emergency routes, bus routes, school zones, collector and industrial roads, followed by residential roads and lanes.

In addition to the large machinery, the City has a team of 23 hand crew who are tasked with shovelling 21 stairways, 14 bridge pedestrian walkways, 30 parking lots, 44 transit stops and 26 km of sidewalks and walkways.

The City’s snow clearing crews aim to have roads identified as priority 1 to 3 cleared and safe within 48 hours of the end of a significant winter storm event.

Reminders: What to do around your home

Remove cars off of the street so plows can work more efficiently and clear the entire roadway.

Do your best to clear all sidewalks adjacent to your property before 11 a.m. the following day after the snow event, in accordance with the Good Neighbour Bylaw. This also includes the sidewalk at the transit stops if you happen to have one in front of your property.

Placing the cleared snow on the property side of the sidewalk rather than the road side will reduce the chances of the snow being pushed back onto the sidewalks as snow plows widen out the winter roadways.

Be a snow angel and help your neighbours who need assistance.

Remember when shovelling your driveway to pile the snow on the left side of the driveway (facing the property), so when plows go by, they won’t drag the shovelled piles back into your driveway entrance.

Clear any catch basins on your street to allow the water to flow. Not only will this reduce flooding but it will get the water off the streets to reduce icy patches when temperatures drop.

Clear the snow away from fire hydrants for easy access by firefighters if needed.

Unsure about garbage collection? Place your carts out at their designated collection point by 7 a.m. on your regularly scheduled garbage day. Garbage collection may be limited in laneways and side streets that trucks cannot safely access. If your garbage is not collected, residents can place an extra bag of garbage alongside their carts on their next collection day.

Be careful on the road

Stay home if you don’t have to travel. More cars on the road increase the risk of accidents and interference with crews.

Approach or pass snow clearing vehicles with care and consideration. Large work vehicles can sometimes make unexpected turns or stops.

Surfaces such as roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving speeds in slippery conditions, drive to the conditions and watch for taillights ahead while maintaining a safe following distance.

For more information, visit penticton.ca/snow.