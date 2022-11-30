Snow driving is slow driving: City of West Kelowna plows out clearing the roads

Crews are working before, during and after a snow event to clear the way.

As the snow falls, equipment is dispatched in a priority sequence starting with:

Priority 1 arterial roads including Boucherie, Glenrosa, Shannon Lake and Westlake.

Priority 2 collector roads along transit routes, steep hillsides including Auburn, Elliott, Gellatly, Ross and Thacker.

Priority 3 side streets and cul-de-sacs in neighbourhoods. Attending to these areas can take up to two days after the snowfall eases and we ask residents to be patient during major snow events.

Check out the City’s Road Maintenance Priority Map for details on road priorities. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is responsible for Highway 97.

Help us clear the way with these tips:

Park off the street for up to 48 hours after the snowfall ends. This helps plows clear snow from residential areas more efficiently.

Pile snow on your property and keep storm drains and fire hydrants as clear as possible.

Don't shovel snow from driveways and sidewalks back onto the street.

Plows direct snow to the right, so when shoveling, pile snow to the left (when facing your property) and plows will drag less snow across your driveway.

Remove snow and ice from sidewalks bordering your property. The City is responsible for removing snow and ice from sidewalks that are adjacent to civic buildings, parks and walkways.

If 48 hours after snow has stopped and crews have not been to your street, please submit an online service request. After hours, please call AEL at 1-866-353-3136.

