Snow removal going well thanks to your cooperation

The City of Kelowna parking ban put into effect for snow route areas on January 6th has been lifted.

The recurring nightly parking bans in effect for the downtown core and Pandosy areas remain in effect until Thursday, January. 13th at 8 a.m.

“A big thank you to our community for their cooperation over the last week,” says Geert Bos, Public Works Manager. “With a break in snowfall, warmer weather, and having the streets clear of vehicles, we are in a much better place to be able to catch up on clearing the way.”

Residents are still encouraged to move their vehicles off the road when it snows as it helps plows clear from curb to curb safely and quickly.



