Snow route parking bans for Kelowna

Parking bans will come into effect for snow routes, streets in the downtown core and parts of the Pandosy area.

"With accumulations approaching 50 centimetres to date and more on the way, we really need the community's help in clearing the way," said Geert Bos, Public Works Manager. "Moving vehicles off the street is a crucial step in ensuring plows can clear streets quickly and effectively."

Parking ban on designated snow routes

Beginning Thursday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m., a parking ban will be in place for designated snow routes in Academy Way, Black Mountain, Clifton/Magic Estates/Wilden, Dilworth Mountain, Kirschner Mountain, McKinley Beach and areas in the South Mission (including The Ponds). Residents are asked to remove vehicles from streets and find alternative parking for the time being, including a driveway, alley or neighbour's driveway.

Vehicles that remain parked on designated snow routes during the temporary parking ban are subject to enforcement, up to and including a $50 fine or towing.

Parking ban on streets in Pandosy area & downtown core

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 8 at 10 p.m., a nightly recurring parking ban will be in effect between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., for anyone parking on streets in the downtown core (between Harvey Avenue and Clement Avenue, bordered by Water Street and Richter Street) and in the Pandosy area (from Raymer Avenue to KLO Road between Tutt Street and Pandosy Street). Vehicles still parked on the street after the ban begins will be towed to the closest non-obstructive location (i.e., down the street or around the corner).

All parking bans will be in effect until the City declares they have been lifted.

All residents not living on a snow route or parked on one of the above streets are still encouraged to move their vehicles off the road to help plows clear the snow from curb to curb safely and quickly.

Residents can find out if the parking bans are in effect by:

Signing up for Road Report/Transportation or Snow Routes news through the?City's e-subscribe mailing list at kelowna.ca/notifications

Visiting the City's website at?kelowna.ca/snowroutes

Following the City's social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cityofkelowna)

Listening to local news on the radio or reading online news sites or local newspapers

The City clears and de-ices municipal streets including snow routes by their priority classification.

Priority 1 includes high-traffic roads such as Gordon Drive.

Priority 2 includes collector roads such as Richter Street, bus routes, school zones, town centers and emergency vehicle stations.

Residential roads will not be serviced until service levels of Priority 1 and 2 roads are achieved. If another snowfall occurs prior to completion of Priority 2 to 4 roads, attention will shift back to Priority 1 roads.

Highway 97 (Harvey Avenue) and Highway 33 are maintained by the Provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

For more information about snow removal visit the City of Kelowna website.

