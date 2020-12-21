Get the snow blowers, shovels and ice melt ready. A snow storm expected to hammer the Okanagan today. We could see up to 10 centimetres. Up to 20 centimeters on the Connector and Coquihalla.

"It looks like after the system moves out of the region Monday night, a strong ridge of high pressure will build in behind it," says Environment Canada meteorologist Gary Dickinson. "It looks like were are going to be seeing sunny conditions right into Christmas Day."

Cold temperatures this week means the potential for a white Christmas.

With the snow there are travel advisories as well.

Snowfall warnings for the Connector from Kelowna to Merritt. The Coquihalla Merrittt to Kamloops and Merritt to Hope. As well as Highway 3 (Allision Pass) from Princeton to Hope.