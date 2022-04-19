Snowbirds Coming to Kelowna

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are coming to Kelowna this summer.

Kelowna International Airport Manager Sam Samaddar is excited.

"Well as you know, this year we're celebrating the 75th anniversary of the airport and we've been able to secure the Snowbirds to do their aerial demonstration over the lake on July 9th and 10th, so there'll be two air shows."

More details to be worked out, but, Sammadar is hoping the Snowbirds will agree to a ground display where you can take photos of the iconic planes.

"Having them come and celebrate with our community is wonderful."

Sammadar adds there are many details still to be finalized, but says, mark those dates on your calendar - Saturday July 9 and Sunday July 10.