Snowbirds flyover cancelled

The Snowbirds' flight over the Okanagan this morning has been cancelled because of the weather.

" We know some areas are starting to clear up, however transit through some of the mountain passes have very low cloud cover which is unsafe for flying 9 jets," states their Twitter page.

The team was scheduled to leave Kamloops at 10a.m fly to Princeton, Penticton, up to Vernon and then back to Kelowna Landing at 11a.m., as part of their Operation Inspiration Tour across the country.

Unsettled, rainy weather with thundershowers is forecast for the entire day.

"We are going to preposition to Comox to start working their way west."

We may be out of luck today but a separate tweet hints to the possibility of a flyover in the near future.

"Don’t worry, the longer term forecast looks better and we plan to be back on our way home to Moose Jaw! Keep watching our page for updates and enjoy your Sunday!"