Snowbirds grace Kelowna skies
This year Kelowna International Airport is celebrating its 75th Anniversary.
To celebrate, YLW has invited the Canadian Forces Snowbirds to Kelowna.
They will preform over Okanagan Lake Saturday July 9 and Sunday July 10th at 1 p.m.
“We have not seen Canada’s elite Canadian Forces pilots here for years, but they will be here to help us mark Kelowna International Airport’s 75th Anniversary,” says Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. “This commitment to our city reflects YLW’s status as one of the top airports in Canada and our city’s history as an aviation pioneer and aerospace leader.”
