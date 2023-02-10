Snowfall warning for Coquihalla highway issued by Environment Canada

Motorists planning on making their way through the Coquihalla highway should prepare for delays due to major snowfall.

Environment Canada is reporting periods of heavy snow until late this morning as a cold front moves through southwestern B.C. The heavy snow will ease to flurries this afternoon.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

The site https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.