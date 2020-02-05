Snowfall warning for Hope Princeton Highway

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

A long period of snowfall with total amounts near 30 cm is expected



A Pacific warm front will move into the BC interior today leading to a prolonged period of snow for Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.



Periods of snow today will intensify this evening. Snow at times heavy will continue Thursday. Total snowfall amounts greater than 30 cm are expected by Thursday afternoon.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.



https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.



Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.