Snownado wont be hitting Kelowna but it will stick: plows way to top of vote for new snow plow name

What do you get when you combine a blizzard and a tornado? The perfect name for Kelowna’s new snow blower.

Kelowna residents have spoken and Snownado is our new snow blower’s name. More than 17,000 ballots were cast, and Snownado took 34 percent of them with nearly 6,000 votes.

Congratulations to Sue Robinson, who suggested the name, and thank you to everyone who sent in their name suggestions and voted on the top 10. The response has been overwhelming.

The naming contest began in November 2022, when we asked Kelowna residents to submit potential names for the new snow blower. Nearly 900 submissions were received. City employees plowed those submissions down to a top 10, which were put to a public vote starting on January 24, 2023. Voting closed at 11:59 p.m. on February 3.

