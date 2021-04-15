So No to Cooking This National Take Out Day

If there was ever a night you're not supposed to cook - this is it.

Today is National Take Out Day and the goal is to set a new record.

Chris Shauf with Tourism Kelowna says, "Initiatives like this are tremendous. It gives you an easy excuse to take the night off from making supper. We're encouraging, like others, Kelowna and area residents to get behind this, let's try to set a record, but also remember and do whatever we can whenever we can to continue to support local businesses."

Shauf says the Tourism Kelowna website has a list of local restaurants that deliver.

"There's hundreds and hundreds of restaurants and businesses here. Probably dozens in your own neighbourhood, some that you know and love and maybe one that you haven't tried yet. Initiatives like National Take Out Day just give you a reason to check out a local business.

"These ongoing restrictions and challenges are of course putting putting them in a difficult position, but we are seeing businesses make the most of what they can with the situation so they can continue to serve their fans and their customers and also get through this pandemic."

To make your take out order count, upload your receipt at CanadaTakeOut.com.