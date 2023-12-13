Social Development Framework outlines community priorities

The approval of the City’s first-ever Social Development Framework provides a blueprint towards achieving Council’s priority of a vibrant and connected community.

“We know that Penticton’s wellbeing, the feeling of being safe and connected, requires a lot of partners working together and over the last year we’ve started to see positive results of building those partnerships,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “This Social Development Framework is the next step in making sure all aspects of the social sector are working together. This framework is designed to complement the work being done to meet public safety priorities and ensure the overall social wellbeing and health of our entire community.”

The Social Development Framework has been developed over the last year with input from community partners including other government agencies and non-profit organizations. The framework provides clarity on the roles and responsibilities of the City’s Social Development Department and its partners.

“Bringing all the partners together, seeking and using their input in developing the framework, we’re able to set our clear priorities moving forward and establish a foundation for working together to achieve them,” says Jamie Lloyd-Smith, the City’s social development specialist. “We know that the solutions to complex social challenges require strong partnerships, strategic planning, ability to leverage funding opportunities and proactive leadership in the social sector. The Social Development Framework helps us to achieve that because it is a document that was developed by consensus with the community and has agreed upon principles to drive how we go about this work”

The key priorities for the department moving forward are housing, mental health and wellness supports, homelessness, supports for people who use substances, child care and food security.

The report can be viewed at https://www.penticton.ca/city-services/social-development