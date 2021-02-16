Social media mental pitfalls
Social media.
You can't avoid it.
What you can do is manage it.
Gary Brucker is the senior program director with Courage for Youth.
He is bringing a movie to the community called 'Screen-Agers' looking at how parents and teens can deal with social media.
"Pre-COVID, we were encouraging kids as much as possible to get off their devices, go outside and connect with their friends. Now we are in a world where much of their social interaction, we are telling them to get on their devices, connect with your friends. We are creating a whole new problem that we are going to have deal with as well."
The film will be shown tonight - on-line - at Courage For Youth Dot Com.
A panel discussion will follow the hour presentation.