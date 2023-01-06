Social media tips RCMP to arrest two Lake Country men for illegally removing trees from park

On January 2, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. a Lake Country RCMP Officer was conducting proactive patrols in the area of Jack Seaton Park after seeing social media posts concerning trees being removed from local parks illegally. The posts indicated that someone had cut down several trees and removed them from the park for fire wood.

In the 10000 block of Tyndall Road the Officer found proof noticing marks in snow that trees had been dragged out to the road side and bucked up. Furthermore, the Officer noticed approximately 13 freshly cut tree stumps along with one full cut tree left behind and leaning against others.

Using photographs from witnesses in the neighbourhood the Officer was able to identify a suspect vehicle and two male occupants.

Later in the day the Officer again conducted patrols in the area, and this time observed the two male suspects actively engaged in removing freshly cut trees from the park. The Officer arrested both males who now face charges of theft under $5000. The males are Lake Country residents and now have conditions not to be in any park in the Lake Country area.

“This Officer took the time to follow local social media which helped identify a public concern but the RCMP is encouraging citizens to call police directly when witnessing suspicious activities in our parks, for example the sound of chain saws,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

This matter is still under investigation and further charges are possible.

Anyone living in the Lake Country area that may have information or have witness suspicious activities possibly related to the tree chopping are asked to calle West Kelowna RCMP.