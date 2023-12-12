Softening Home Sales but Prices Remain Firm Across BC

December 12, 2023. The British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) reports that a total of 4,630 residential unit sales were recorded in Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) systems in November 2023, an increase of 2.2 per cent from November 2022. The average MLS® residential price in BC was $964,246 up 6.6 per cent compared to November 2022. The total sales dollar volume was $4.5 billion, representing an 8.9 per cent increase from last year.

“Despite high mortgage rates and generally weak sales, home prices across the province have been remarkably resilient in 2023,” said BCREA Chief Economist Brendon Ogmundson. “Low inventory has meant that prices hold firm even at the much-reduced levels of sales activity experienced this year.”



On a seasonally adjusted basis, active listings in the province have increased for the sixth consecutive month and are now back to their highest level since August 2020.



Year-to-date BC residential sales dollar volume was down 12.4 per cent to $67.5 billion, compared with the same period in 2022. Residential unit sales were down 9.8 per cent to 69,551 units, while the average MLS® residential price was down 2.9 per cent to $971,069.