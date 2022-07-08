iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
16°C
Instagram

Solid day for WK Warriors at NHL draft

uIDsMsFc_400x400

The NHL draft wrapped up today in Montreal.

No Kelowna Rockets were chosen.

The West Kelowna Warriors had three players taken.

Defenceman Tyson Jugnauth and Ben MacDonald were chosen by the Seattle Kraken.

Luke Devlin was taken by the Pittsburgh Penguins. 

Devlin and MacDonald have yet to play a game with their new team.

It's the most Warriors ever taken in a single NHL Entry Draft.  

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175