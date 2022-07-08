Solid day for WK Warriors at NHL draft

The NHL draft wrapped up today in Montreal.

No Kelowna Rockets were chosen.

The West Kelowna Warriors had three players taken.

Defenceman Tyson Jugnauth and Ben MacDonald were chosen by the Seattle Kraken.

Luke Devlin was taken by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Devlin and MacDonald have yet to play a game with their new team.

It's the most Warriors ever taken in a single NHL Entry Draft.