Some City of West Kelowna Recreation Facilities to Re-Open


west kelowna (wings)

The City of West Kelowna is re-opening some of its indoor Recreation Facilities.

The following facilities will re-open on Monday, August 28, 2023:

  • Multi-Sport Centre
  • Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre
  • Jim Lind Arena
  • Royal LePage Place Arena

 

