Some daytime flights resume at YLW

YLW is starting to see some arriving and departing flights during the day.

The restrictions to airspace surrounding the airport in place since Aug. 18 have been reduced to allow operations of both aerial firefighting support on the westside of Okanagan Lake and operations of flights at Kelowna International Airport.

While this will allow more flights to operate, there are still several restrictions to the airspace surrounding YLW that could impact aircrafts’ ability to arrive and depart. Flight schedules will depend on the airline and technology of each individual aircraft. The airport continues to work with BC Wildfire Service, NavCanada and Transport Canada, to further increase access to airspace and improve our airline partners ability to arrive and depart from YLW.

Passengers are asked to check with their airline for updated information about the status of their flight.

As YLW resumes regular operations, shops and restaurants may operate at limited hours. YLW thanks passengers for their continued patience.



The Provincial travel restrictions have been lifted for most of the southern Interior, with the exception of West Kelowna.

Updates will continue to be provided at ylw.kelowna.ca/updates.