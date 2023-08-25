Some regional parks re-open due to favourable conditions: RDCO

With lower temperatures, rain and changing status on evacuation orders and alerts, the RDCO is pleased to re-open some parks in the Central Okanagan. Eight regional parks remain closed where hazards caused by wildfire such as downed power lines, danger trees or slope instability may be present.

“Our priorities are visitor safety, conservation and protection of RDCO parklands. With active fires being managed by crews across the region, we continue to monitor the situation and ensure these resources are not further strained by public activity near active order or alert areas,” said Matt Hammond, RDCO Manager of Park Operations.

People are asked to respect signage, watch for barricades and stay out of closed parks until further notice. Parks that remain closed will require completion of extensive professional assessments for hazards to ensure public safety before reopening. Please check rdco.com/pickapark for updates.

Parks re-opening August 25, 2023:

· Black Mountain - sntsk'il'ntən Regional Park

· Goats Peak Regional Park

· Johns Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park

· Kalamoir Regional Park

· KLO Creek Regional Park

· Kopje Regional Park

· Lower Glen Canyon Regional Park

· Mill Creek Regional Park

· Mission Creek Regional Park (area east of Leckie and south of Mission Creek)

· Robert Lake Regional Park

· Scenic Canyon Regional Park

· Shannon Lake Regional Park

· Upper Lebanon Creek Greenway Regional Park (upstream of South Perimeter Way)

Parks temporarily closed:

· Coldham Regional Park

· Glen Canyon Regional Park (Upper section - from lower Glenrosa to Smith Creek)

· Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour Regional Park

· Trepanier Creek Greenway Regional Park

Permanently closed (pending assessments for safety and hazards):

· Raymer Bay Regional Park

· Rose Valley Regional Park

· Stephens Coyote Ridge Regional Park

· Traders Cove Regional Park

The Regional District reminds visitors to use caution and be aware of fire prevention and safety requirements when in regional parks. Smoking, vaping and open flames are not allowed any time in regional or RDCO community parks.