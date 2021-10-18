Some sectors still seeing a shortage of workers

There have been many stories recently about a shortage of workers in several industries.

The tourism and hospitality sector is finding especially tough.

"The numbers are less and you have a reduced number of foreign workers that are accessible to come in," says Dan Rogers, Executive Director with the Kelowna Chamber of commerce. "Then there is the competition that exists in the marketplace now."

And it seems one reason it is so difficult to find and retain employees is the cost.

"It's very rare that I speak to anyone that say they're paying minimum wage. They're paying well beyond that even if they might have paid minimum wage in the past. That has lead to an increase in wages across the board in order to retain employees."

Rogers did note he's optimistic for the future, and that small businesses will find a way through this.