Someone Took the Bait

RCMP has arrested a man after allegedly stealing a bait car in West Kelowna.

On August 18, 2021 just after 4:15 a.m., West Kelowna RCMP was alerted by their police dispatchers, that one of the Bait Cars deployed in the West Kelowna area had been activated, entered and had gone mobile from its deployment location.

While receiving immediate and live updates from their dispatchers of the Bait Car’s location, speed and direction of travel, officers from West Kelowna and Kelowna RCMP tactically flooded into the outlying areas.

“Front line officers intercepted the eastbound vehicle on Highway 97 South near Westside Road where it had stopped,” states Cst. Solana Paré, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “The driver and only occupant, a man known to police, was taken into custody.”

After arresting and identifying the suspect, officers determined the man was also allegedly in breach of several orders previously imposed upon him by the courts. The suspect was also allegedly driving while prohibited. The suspect, a 22-year-old man from Kelowna, remains in custody at this time and faces a number of potential charges.