South Okanagan Top Canadian Travel Spot for 2021

Vacay.ca has released its top 20 Canadian travel destinations for 2021.

Managing Editor Adrian Brijbassi says everything from handling of COVID and post-pandemic activities were considered.

"This year, really more than any other I think, our list should serve as a guide and hopefully inspiration to get out and travel and really help Canada get back on its feet after this tough period."

South Okanagan tops the list for Canadian travel destinations.

"You can do so much you can't do in the big city, and I think that's really been a driving factor of why they're number one. There's so many nature experiences, whether it's the Kettle Valley Trail or getting out onto the lakes that will really help people relax, have a bit of zen moments in a time where I think we're still going to be feeling some sense of trauma from all of this."

Other BC cities in the top 20 - Victoria, Golden and Revelstoke, Tofino and Kelowna.