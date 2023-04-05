South Perimeter Way construction complete in time for spring

Construction of the new South Perimeter Way is now complete and open to traffic and pedestrians, connecting the south end of Gordon Drive to the new Stewart Road West.

“The long-awaited opening of South Perimeter provides a third link in and out of the Upper Mission, improved access for emergency services, and better transportation connections for the proposed commercial development in the Ponds neighbourhood, as well as for the recently constructed Canyon Falls Middle School,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “With one of Council priorities being improving traffic flow and capacity on major road networks, this addition to our network comes at the perfect time.”

The design of the road is sensitive to its rural setting. It has paved shoulders for people walking and biking, and a separated gravel multi-use pathway connecting to the Bellevue Creek Greenway and Canyon Falls Park. The travelling public should reduce their speed as they explore this route for the first time.

“The completion of South Perimeter is a great example of the City working with the development community to enable this infrastructure to advance sooner than planned,” said Dyas. “We thank Ponds Ventures for financing the $9.2m construction that will be compensated from Development Cost Charges and ultimately saving residents more than $1m in the taxation assist standard for DCC projects.”

A number of downstream improvements have already been completed, including at the intersection of Stewart and Saucier roads. Additional improvements to Bedford and Dehart Roads will be considered once South Perimeter Way is operational and there is a better understanding of traffic volumes along the new route.

South Perimeter was identified in the City’s 1995 Official Community Plan, 30-year Road Network Plan, and 2030 Infrastructure Plan and was built in partnership with Arthon. The official name maintains consistency in the sector and for potential future connections.

