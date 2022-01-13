Southeast District Major Crime release new video in Penticton homicide
The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is releasing new video and photos of three men who may have information regarding the on-going homicide investigation of Clayton Dyer.
On October 13, 2021, Clayton Dyer’s body was found on the side of Green Mountain Road approximately 5 kilometres west of Penticton, BC. Police and BC Coroners Service investigations have determined that Dyer’s death was a result of homicide.
Today, we are releasing a short surveillance video and photographs, in the hopes that someone can identify these men, who may have information about Clayton’s actions in the day(s) prior to his homicide, states Southeast District Senior Investigating Officer Inspector Brent Novakoski of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section.
The victim, who is wearing a black t-shirt, black basketball shorts with white writing and black shoes is seen entering the front entrance to a lobby of what appears to be a residential building, with three unknown men. The four men walk to the elevator, wait and disappear inside.
If you are one of the men, if you know any of them, or have other information to assist this investigation, we are asking you to contact the SED MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477.
ORIGINAL
The Southeast District Major Crime Unit is asking for information after a body was discovered on the side of the road on Penticton Indian Band land.
On October 13, 2021, at 4:48 p.m. the Penticton RCMP received a report that a deceased man was found on the side of Green Mountain Road approximately 5 kilometres west of Penticton, BC.
When officers arrived, they found evidence which suggests that the death was suspicious in nature.
The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken conduct of the police investigation and is working with the Penticton Indian Band and the BC Coroners Service, who is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death.
We have now confirmed the victim is 21-year old Clayton Robert Dyer of Penticton. We are releasing a photo and Mr. Dyer’s identity in the hope that it will advance our investigation, states Unit Commander S/Sgt Scott Aschenbrenner of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.
We are asking anyone who might have had contact with Dyer or have any information regarding his whereabouts since Saturday October 9 to contact us.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Section information line at: 1-877-987-8477.