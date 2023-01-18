Southeast District Major Crime Unit called to investigate suspicious deaths in Coldstream

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) has been called in after the discovery of two bodies inside a Coldstream home.

On January 17, 2023 at 5:32 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of an assault with a weapon at a residence on the 8500 block of Clerke Road. Upon arrival, police discovered two bodies within the home, a man suffering from potentially life threatening injuries, and a fourth man who was taken into custody. The injured man was taken to a local-area hospital for medical treatment. The deaths are deemed to be suspicious and SED MCU now has conduct of the investigation.

“The initial investigation leads us to believe that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public,” said S/Sgt Kris Clark of the BC RCMP.

Police are also aware of a vehicle that was discovered burning at another location. At this time no linkage has been established between the two events but the investigation is in its infancy and investigators will be looking at all avenues.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.