Southeast District Major Crime Unit investigating homicide in Sicamous

The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) has been called in after the discovery of a deceased male, shot in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel in Sicamous, BC.

Staff Sergeant Jason Smart, NCO i/c, SED MCU advised that on February 24, 2024, at 4:50 pm, Sicamous RCMP received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel located at 806 Trans-Canada Highway, Sicamous. Upon arrival, police located one deceased male outside, in the parking lot of the hotel. Based on evidence collected and witness statements, this death is deemed to be a homicide and SED MCU now have conduct of the investigation.

“The initial investigation leads us to believe this was an isolated, targeted incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public. This investigation is in its infancy and investigators will be looking at all avenues in an effort to determine what occurred and who was involved.”

Investigators with SED MCU have identified a distinct looking, black, Mercedes G-Wagon seen fleeing the area of the hotel, last known to be travelling westbound on the Trans-Canada Hwy, and are asking anyone who may have seen this vehicle around Sicamous on the day of the shooting to call police.

“In investigations like this, early tips and information from the public can be crucial,” added S/Sgt. Smart. “We are reaching out to the public and asking them to please provide us with any video surveillance, cellphone or dash-cam footage in the Sicamous area from 7:00 am until 5:00 pm on February 24, 2024.”

As a result of the shooting, there will be an increased police presence in the community as major crime investigators utilize a number of support units to assist in the investigation.

Police would like to thank the public for their continued understanding and assistance and investigators are asking anyone with information to call the BC RCMP SED MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477.