Space for all to play at Strathcona Beach Park

Kelowna’s newest outdoor play structure is now open for all to enjoy.

The new play structure at Strathcona Beach Park promotes inclusion and wellbeing by encouraging active, independent and meaningful play for users of all ages and abilities.

The structure has accessible features including rubber surfacing, a colour palette to support those with vision impairment, and barrier-free access to play elements. The project was made possible thanks in part to a grant awarded by the KGH Foundation Kiwanis Legacy Fund.

“We know play supports kids’ wellbeing by boosting happiness, inspiring creativity, and strengthening social connections,” said Kelowna Mayor, Tom Dyas. “The City is pleased to have a new, safe and inclusive space that welcomes everyone who visits this popular park.”

Strathcona Beach Park is located in the city’s South Pandosy neighbourhood, off Abbott Street between Rose Avenue and Royal Avenue. With its proximity to local health supports such as Kelowna General Hospital, JoeAnna’s House and the Cancer Society, fostering an inclusive environment is an important feature of the park.

Funding to support the new play structure was provided by the Kiwanis Legacy Endowment Fund, established in 2017. Annual proceeds from the historic $4 million endowment gifted to the KGH Foundation are dedicated to supporting local healthcare programs and projects to benefit children and youth in the Central Okanagan.

“The KGH Foundation Kiwanis Legacy Endowment Fund has a mission to help children and youth by providing funding for projects that enhance their health and well-being,” said Kiwanis Legacy Fund Committee Chair, Wendy Falkowski. “Supporting the City in creating spaces in our community that enable play for kids of all ages and abilities fully aligns with this vision.”

The City of Kelowna received a KGH Foundation Kiwanis Legacy Endowment Fund grant of $150,000 in support of the new play structure at Strathcona Park.